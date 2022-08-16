Smiles, hugs and a few teary parents welcome school year in U-46

Smiling kids, teary parents and eager teachers kicked off Otter Creek Elementary School's 20th year Tuesday in Elgin.

More than 35,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade headed back to classes in Elgin Area School District U-46.

The district serves families in 11 communities including Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood and Wayne, as well as portions of Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg, and West Chicago.

The new school year brings two new middle school principals and six new elementary school principals. The 2022-23 school year also will see the placement of assistant principals in all 40 elementary schools for the first time.

U-46 Rising, which focuses on improving classroom instruction through implementing academic teaming, will expand from five elementary schools to include seven additional elementary schools, one middle school, and one prekindergarten site.

"U-46 team members across the district have spent the summer preparing our buildings, classrooms, curriculum, and resources for the 2022-23 school year," Superintendent Tony Sanders said. "We are excited to welcome back our students for another year of learning and growth."