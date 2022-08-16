 

Smiles, hugs and a few teary parents welcome school year in U-46

      Evelyn Stearns shares a moment with her mom Elizabeth while lined up for the first day of school at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday. Evelyn is in kindergarten. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Amaya Grovas smiles back at her dad Fredy before heading into school Tuesday for her first day of first grade at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Jack Simmons gets a hug from mom Kat Kashima before lining up for the first day of school at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday. Jack is starting third grade. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Audrey Stanback waves goodbye to her parents just before heading into Otter Creek Elementary School for her first day of kindergarten Tuesday in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Mileny Perez gets one last, and possibly unnecessary from the look on her face, hug from her mom Magali Rea before heading in for her first day of kindergarten at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/16/2022 1:15 PM

Smiling kids, teary parents and eager teachers kicked off Otter Creek Elementary School's 20th year Tuesday in Elgin.

More than 35,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade headed back to classes in Elgin Area School District U-46.

 

The district serves families in 11 communities including Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood and Wayne, as well as portions of Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg, and West Chicago.

The new school year brings two new middle school principals and six new elementary school principals. The 2022-23 school year also will see the placement of assistant principals in all 40 elementary schools for the first time.

U-46 Rising, which focuses on improving classroom instruction through implementing academic teaming, will expand from five elementary schools to include seven additional elementary schools, one middle school, and one prekindergarten site.

"U-46 team members across the district have spent the summer preparing our buildings, classrooms, curriculum, and resources for the 2022-23 school year," Superintendent Tony Sanders said. "We are excited to welcome back our students for another year of learning and growth."

