Geneva's Concours d'Elegance Car Show canceled

Visitors check out one of the cars on display during the 2021 Concours d'Elegance car show in downtown Geneva. The 2022 show, scheduled for Aug. 28, has been canceled. Daily Herald file photo

The Concours d'Elegance scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28 in Geneva has been canceled.

Event organizers notified the city of the cancellation on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Concours, one of five events designated as a festival in Geneva, is an annual show that draws thousands of visitors to downtown Geneva to see an impressive lineup of antique, classic and modern cars, the release stated.

The Concours Board of Directors released the following statement: "Thank you for your participation and generous support of the Geneva Concours d'Elegance 2022. We had such a wonderful lineup of automobiles for this year but due to unforeseen family health issues, it has been decided that this year's Concours will be rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023."

People were encouraged to visit the event website at genevaconcours.net for updates.