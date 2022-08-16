Des Plaines shrine hosts Mass Saturday for families who have lost a child

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines will celebrate a Mass of healing and hope for families who have lost a child, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

Families who have suffered the loss of a child are invited to come together in faith and heal from the pain of death. During the Mass, the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick will be administered to both mothers and fathers who have lost a child. The goal is to advocate healing and hope for the loss of all children, including those lost due to abortion, miscarriage, illness, accidents, and violence.

After Mass, during the coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, attendees will have the opportunity to offer a red or white rose as a symbol of purity, innocence, and forgiveness. Each flower will have a label with the words "my little angel" and "Angelito o Angelita" symbolizing the lost child.

The day begins with vocalists and dance groups performing at 11 a.m., followed by the praying of the Rosary in English, Spanish, Polish, Italian, Hindi, and Tagalog at noon, with the Mass at 1 p.m.

The Rosary and the Mass will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/523cuv-pV_8.