Chicago man dies after wrong-way crash in Lake County

A 26-year-old Chicago man was killed late Monday when his car drove into the wrong lane and collided with semitrailer truck in northern Lake County.

Lake County sheriff's police said the man was behind the wheel of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 41 in Wadsworth at about 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a 2019 Mack truck with an attached trailer.

The Chicago man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's police said. The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old Grayslake man, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with minor injuries.

Crash investigators and the Lake County Coroner's Office are working to determine if impairment was a factor in this crash, according to the sheriff's office. The identification of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification to his family.