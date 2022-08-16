Chat with Rep. Lauren Underwood at town halls in the 14th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville will hold a trio of town hall gatherings in her 14th District next week, her office announced.

The first is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Naperville Public Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive.

The second event is at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Shannon Hall, 14 N Van Buren St., Batavia. People should enter through the community center.

The third event is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport's community hangar, 3232 Pleasant St., DeKalb.

RSVP for any of the events at bit.ly/aug2022townhalls.

Underwood is facing a challenge in the Nov. 8 election from Republican Scott Gryder. Redrawn for the 2022 election, the 14th District encompasses parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.