2 men sought in robbery of AT&T store in Elmhurst

This is one of two men suspected of robbing an AT&T store Monday night in Elmhurst. Courtesy of the Elmhurst Police Department

This man is one of two suspected of robbing an AT&T store in Elmhurst Monday evening. Courtesy of the Elmhurst Police Department

The AT&T store at 291 N. York Road in Elmhurst was robbed Monday night.

It happened at 6:56 p.m., just before the store closed.

One man displayed a black handgun, and the other had a large duffel bag. They stole approximately $2,400 and cellphones before running to a waiting car on Columbia Street, just north of the store. Police believe a third person was driving the car, which headed east to North Avenue.

The car, a gray 2006 Infiniti sedan with tinted windows, was found at 9 p.m. on the 4400 block of West Jackson Street in Chicago. It has been impounded.

One robber is described as a Black man wearing a white surgical mask, black-hooded sweatshirt and black "skinny" jeans. He carried a blue duffel bag.

The other robber is described as a Black man wearing a black mask, a black T-shirt with a black-and-red logo on the front and blue jeans with torn knees. He had a handgun.

Anyone with information about the robbery, including video footage, should call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.