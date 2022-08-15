"Whispers" theme of Mundelein short story contest

"Whispers" is the theme of the Mundelein Arts Commission's 2022 short story contest.

The theme was inspired by the new sculpture "Susurro" ("Whisper") at Park and Seymour streets, but writers do not have to refer to it. All genres are on the table, except poetry, and limited only by the writer's imagination, said Joyce Lee, commission chair. A writer's whisper could refer to a personal relationship, natural phenomenon, social or political situation or something fanciful, for example.

Finalists will be given a month to improve their story before final judging. The first deadline is Oct. 1.

Local artists also are encouraged to submit drawings and sketches inspired by the theme.

Visit www.mundelein.org/mac for application materials. Email jlee@email.mundelein.org with questions.