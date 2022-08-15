Supervision for Buffalo Grove man accused of flashing gun at hospice staff

A Buffalo Grove man was sentenced last month to a year of court supervision after pleading guilty to a reduced charge stemming from allegations he flashed a gun while forcibly taking a friend from a Long Grove hospice facility, court records show.

David Rahimzadeh, 55, admitted to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from the Nov, 18 confrontation at a medical facility in the 1600 block of Checker Road.

Rahimzadeh initially was charged with unlawful use of a weapon charge, assault, battery and a violation of the concealed carry act after authorities said he claimed to be a detective and flashed a badge and firearm at staff when they told him he couldn't take his 59-year-old friend from the facility. He later elbowed a nurse who was trying to stop him, authorities initially alleged.

Rahimzadeh also was ordered to pay about $2,339 in fines, fees and other costs, according to Lake County court records.