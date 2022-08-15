Palatine's Scarecrows on Parade returning for Oktoberfest

Palatine's Beautification Commission is hosting the 15th annual Scarecrows on Parade contest as part of the Rotary Club's Oktoberfest, scheduled for Sept. 16-18 in the village's downtown.

Any Palatine family, business, nonprofit organization, school or sports affiliate, homeowner's association, faith or civic group is invited to participate. There are two judging categories: a youth category is for kids and youth groups with members 17 years old and younger, and an adult category is for adults and adult organizations with members 18 years old and older.

Participants can pick up a scarecrow frame from the public works office, 148 W. Illinois Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Participants should drop off and put the finishing touches on their scarecrows the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Firefighters' Memorial, located at the corner of Brockway and Slade streets. The award ceremony will be held about 12:30 p.m. in the Oktoberfest Main Tent. Scarecrows will remain on display along the rail walk through early October for residents and visitors to enjoy.

For more information and to reserve a frame, call public works at (847) 705-5200.