Palatine police investigating after teen found shot outside business
Updated 8/15/2022 1:52 PM
Palatine police are investigating a shooting after finding a wounded teenager early Sunday morning outside a store on Rand Road.
Police said officers responded at approximately 2:15 a.m. to the report of a gunshot victim in the 1500 block of North Rand Road.
The Palatine Fire Department took the victim, an 18-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said they do not believe there is any immediate threat to the general public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Palatine police at (847) 359-9000.
