No arrests yet as Gurnee police investigation of shooting at Six Flags Great America continues

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA Gurnee Police vehicle sits in front of the main gate at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Monday.

Courtesy of Willie Gillespie/@wgweatherPolice on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot Sunday night at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

Gurnee police Monday afternoon were working to solidify information regarding a shooting that injured three people Sunday evening in the parking lot outside Six Flags Great America theme park.

Two teens were hospitalized with nonlife threatening injuries and a third had a shoulder injury and declined treatment, police said Sunday night.

A 17-year-old boy from Aurora had an upper thigh wound and a 19-year-old female from Appleton, Wisconsin, had a lower a leg wound, police said. A third person had a shoulder injury.

No arrests had been announced as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police hope to have an update later today, said Shawn Gaylor, Gurnee police public information officer.

Police said multiple 911 calls were received about 7:50 p.m. -- about 10 minutes before closing -- Sunday regarding shots fired at Six Flags.

According to police, a white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the front entrance. An unidentified number of suspects got out of the car and began shooting toward another person in the parking lot.

The suspects got back in the car and left the area, police said.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a targeted situation outside the park and not an active shooter situation inside the park.

Great America was open Monday but park officials did not immediately provide an update of what happened Sunday evening or say whether security measures or policies had or will be changed as a result.

On Sunday night, a park spokesperson said Six Flags dedicates the "greatest amount of time, talent and resources to safety and security."

"Layers of preventive measures both inside and outside the park are in place for the protection of guests and team members," communications specialist Rachel Kendziora said in a statement late Sunday night.

Cameras are in the parking lot and inside the park, uniformed and plain clothes patrol are made throughout the property and "advanced screening technology" allows the park to react quickly, she added.

Gurnee police have a substation at Six Flags. Kendziora thanked Gurnee police for an "ongoing presence and commitment" to the park.