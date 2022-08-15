Newberry Library workers go public with union campaign

The staff at the Newberry Library in Chicago announced a union-organizing drive in an open letter Monday. Courtesy of Newberry Library

Employees at the Newberry Library are working to form a union with the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, which is fresh from successfully organizing staff at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school.

The Newberry staff announced the organizing drive in an open letter the union circulated Monday. Spokesman Anders Lindall of AFSCME's Council 31 said it is seeking to organize 66 workers. The bargaining unit could include conservators, librarians, library assistants, program coordinators and other staff positions.

