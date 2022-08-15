Naperville Police Department accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

The Naperville Police Department is accepting applications for the fall session of its Citizen Police Academy.

The 10-week session will begin on Sept. 28 and continue every Wednesday night, except Nov 23, through Dec. 7. Applications are due by Aug. 31 and will be considered in the order they're received.

Instruction consists of classroom lectures, interactive discussions and hands-on demonstrations focusing on various aspects of police work. Classes, with a maximum of 24 participants, are free and will be held at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave., from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each Wednesday.

Applicants, who will be subjected to a criminal-background check, must be at least 18 years old and reside or work in Naperville.

Interested candidates should complete the application and waiver found at www.naperville.il.us/cpa. Applications can be emailed to Kris Stockwell at stockwellk@naperville.il.us, faxed to (630) 305-5918, mailed to the Naperville Police Department or delivered in person.