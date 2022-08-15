Naperville officer's killing of hatchet-wielding man ruled justified

A still image from Naperville police body-camera video shows a man with a hatchet coming toward an officer. The officer shot and killed the man. Courtesy of the Naperville Police Department

A Naperville police officer who shot a hatchet-wielding man to death in June was justified in doing so, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin has decided.

Officer Frank Tonkovich had stopped a Honda Civic on a stop sign violation at McDowell Road and Bond Street around 11 a.m. June 3. He parked behind the Civic and walked to the driver's window.

A Ford Fusion, driven by 28-year-old Edward Samaan of Naperville, stopped in the middle of the road near Tonkovich. Samaan got out carrying a hatchet and charged at Tonkovich, according to a statement from Berlin.

Tonkovich shot at Samaan six times, killing him. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team's Public Integrity team investigated the shooting.

Tonkovich wrote in his report that Samaan "had a crazed look in his eyes" and that he "was forced" to shoot to stop Samaan from killing him or the driver of the Honda Civic, according to Berlin.

Berlin determined that Tonkovich "reasonably believed" Samaan was trying to kill him or the other driver. Tonkovich's actions were not just reasonable "but necessary in order to prevent great bodily harm or death to himself or the motorist he had stopped," Berlin said in the news release.

Berlin said it was sad previous hospitalizations and treatments had not helped Samaan, but he did not specify for what Samaan was treated.

Will County court records indicate that Samaan was charged in January with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery to a victim 60 or older, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery. He was ordered to stay away from his home and his parents. He applied to participate in Will's mental health court but was denied.

Tonkovich has been a Naperville police officer for 22 years.