2 teens out of hospital, no arrests yet as Gurnee police investigate Great America shooting

Police were on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot Sunday night at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Courtesy of Willie Gillespie/@wgweather

Gurnee police released few details Monday as they worked to solidify information about a shooting that injured three people Sunday evening in the parking lot outside Six Flags Great America theme park.

The two teens who were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with gunshot wounds have been released, police said Monday afternoon. A third who had a shoulder injury had declined treatment Sunday night.

Police also said Monday afternoon no arrests have been made and details were not being released due to the nature of the case, which they've described as a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222, online at lakecountycrimestoppers.com or on the P3 mobile app.

A 17-year-old boy from Aurora had an upper thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, had a lower a leg wound, police said.

Police said multiple 911 calls were received about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, about 10 minutes before closing, regarding shots fired at Six Flags. A white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the front entrance, they said.

An unidentified number of suspects got out of the car and began shooting toward another person in the parking lot, police said, then got back in the car and left.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a targeted situation outside the park and not an active-shooter situation inside the park.

Great America was open Monday, but park officials did not immediately provide an update of what happened Sunday evening or say whether security measures or policies had or will be changed as a result.

On Sunday night, a park spokesperson said Six Flags dedicates the "greatest amount of time, talent and resources to safety and security."

"Layers of preventive measures both inside and outside the park are in place for the protection of guests and team members," spokesperson Rachel Kendziora said in a statement late Sunday night.

Cameras are in the parking lot and inside the park, uniformed and plain clothes patrol are made throughout the property, and "advanced screening technology" allows the park to react quickly, she said.

Gurnee police also have a substation at Six Flags. Kendziora thanked Gurnee police for an "ongoing presence and commitment" to the park.