Three shot by someone in vehicle in Six Flags Great America parking lot

Police cars and ambulances converge outside Six Flags Great America after reports of gunfire just before the Gurnee park closed Sunday night. Courtesy of Alicia Fabbre

Three people were reported shot by someone shooting out of a vehicle Sunday night at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

A large police and ambulance presence had assembled at the amusement park amid reports of a shooting with multiple victims. Police have not yet given any details themselves, including about any suspect.

Rachel Kendziora, a spokeswoman for Six Flags Great America, later said in an email that three people were struck by shots fired from a vehicle, which then fled.

Two of the wounded were taken to a hospital, she said, while a third declined treatment.

Park guests posted on social media that the park had been on lockdown shortly before its scheduled 8 p.m. close. A video in a later tweet showed visitors calmly walking out as red and blue lights from scores of emergency vehicles flashed in the parking lot.

"The park closed early with guests and team members departing under direction of the Gurnee Police Department," Kendziora wrote in the email.

No arrests have been reported.

Laurie Walker told WGN that she and her 7-year-old daughter, Grace, were in line to ride the Ricochet about 7:50 p.m. when panic spread among the guests.

"There is an active shooter -- get down, get down," Walker recalled someone shouting. "We didn't know what was going on, so we get down."

Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get "out of plain view sight," where she could call her husband. After hiding out for a short while, Walker and her daughter were able to leave the park, she told WGN.

