Police say shooting in Six Flags Great America parking lot wasn't random

Police cars and ambulances converge outside Six Flags Great America after reports of gunfire just before the Gurnee park closed Sunday night. Courtesy of Alicia Fabbre

Three people were injured Sunday night in a parking lot shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, and Gurnee police said the victims appear to have been targeted.

A white sedan approached the front entrance of the park, and "the suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another individual in the parking lot," the news release said. The shooters then got back in the car, which sped away.

A 17-year-old Aurora boy suffered a wound to the upper thigh, and a 19-year-old Appleton, Wisconsin, woman was struck in the lower leg. Both were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

A third victim suffered a shoulder injury but declined a trip to the hospital, the news release said.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were provided by the police.

Park guests posted on social media that the park had been on lockdown shortly before its scheduled 8 p.m. close. A video in a later tweet showed visitors calmly walking out as red and blue lights from scores of emergency vehicles flashed in the parking lot.

"The park closed early with guests and team members departing under direction of the Gurnee Police Department," Six Flags Great America spokeswoman Rachel Kendziora wrote in an email.

Laurie Walker told WGN that she and her 7-year-old daughter, Grace, were in line to ride the Ricochet about 7:50 p.m. when panic spread among the guests.

"There is an active shooter -- get down, get down," Walker recalled someone shouting. "We didn't know what was going on, so we get down."

Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get "out of plain view sight," where she could call her husband. After hiding out for a short while, Walker and her daughter were able to leave the park, she told WGN.