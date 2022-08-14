One killed, another wounded by gunfire on I-88 in Oak Brook

One man was killed and another wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, authorities said.

Two others were injured when the vehicle targeted in the shooting crashed, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said the shooting occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-88 near York Road about 1:15 a.m. when someone in an unidentified vehicle opened fire on the victims.

State troopers found a male passenger critically injured with gunshot wounds, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, state police said.

A second man suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. Two other occupants, a man and a woman, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries when the vehicle crashed, according to state police.

Eastbound lanes of I-88 were closed until 9:30 a.m. while police investigated. Anyone with information about the shooting should call state police at (630) 241-6800 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous.