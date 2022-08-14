Man killed, three injured after shooting on I-88 in Oak Brook

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, authorities said.

Two others were injured when the vehicle targeted in the shooting crashed, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said the shooting occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-88 near York Road at about 1:15 a.m. when someone in an unidentified vehicle opened fire on the victims.

State police troopers arriving at the scene found a male passenger of the vehicle critically injured with gunshot wounds, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, state police said.

A second man suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. Two other occupants, a man and a woman, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries when the vehicle crashed after the shooting, according to state police.

Eastbound lanes of I-88 were closed until 9:30 a.m. while police investigated. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call state police at (630) 241-6800, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.