Indian Americans celebrate India's 75th Independence Day across the suburbs

Crowds gather to watch cultural and dance performances Sunday during a celebration of India's 75th Independence Day hosted by the Lake County Indians Association at Peterson Park near Lincolnshire. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Lakshita Saravanakumar, 11, of Vernon Hills dances Sunday with the Chicago Tamil Sangam team during a celebration of India's 75th Independence Day hosted by the Lake County Indians Association at Peterson Park near Lincolnshire. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Rachana Koluguri of Arlington Heights poses for a photo Sunday with the dance group Rangeela during a celebration of India's 75th Independence Day hosted by the Lake County Indians Association at Peterson Park near Lincolnshire. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Sahasra Katarkonda, 16, of Algonquin performs Sunday with a dance group from Prerna Academy of Performing Arts during a celebration of India's 75th Independence Day hosted by the Lake County Indians Association at Peterson Park near Lincolnshire. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

From left, Diptasha Chakrabarty, 15, Zaine Achen, 14, and Manjishtha Sarkar, 13, sing Indian patriotic songs together Sunday during a celebration of India's 75th Independence Day hosted by the Lake County Indians Association at Peterson Park near Lincolnshire. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Adya Sharma, right, and Preesha Zanwar, both 7 and from Buffalo Grove, wave the flag of India Sunday during a celebration of India's 75th Independence Day hosted by the Lake County Indians Association on at Peterson Park near Lincolnshire. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Indian Americans marked the 75th anniversary of India's independence with celebrations across the suburbs Sunday, including traditional dance performances in Lake County to a parade and concert by an internationally renowned pop singer in Naperville.

At Peterson Park near Lincolnshire, the Lake County Indians Association hosted an event including classical, folk and patriotic-themed Bollywood musical and dance performances, traditional food, children's games and a fashion show.

"I've never experienced an Indian cultural event before, it's pretty different," Sahasra Katarkonda, 16, of Algonquin, said before performing with a dance group from Prerna Academy of Performing Arts.

Organizers of the event were expecting as many as 1,500 people to attend. Among those expected were U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park, state Sen. Adriane Johnson of Buffalo Grove and Buffalo Grove Village President Beverly Sussman.

"I love how inclusive this event is," said 13-year-old Manjishtha Sarkar. "It's cool that we can all celebrate this event together." In Naperville, thousands more were expected for the city's annual India Day celebration, which has grown into one of the largest Indian American festivals in country. Sunday's was expected to be even bigger, with a performance by pop star Guru Randhawa at Rotary Hill Park, along with the traditional parade.