Elgin police investigating shots fired west of city's downtown

Elgin police took multiple people into custody early Sunday while investigating reports of shots fired west of the city's downtown.

According to police, officers called to the 1100 block of West Highland Avenue at 5:33 a.m. confirmed that shots had been fired in the area. While on scene investigating, people were taken into custody, police said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division are conducting the investigation. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411. Include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.