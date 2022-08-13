3D 'Little Engine That Could' highlights chalk art festival

A striking 3D chalk and tempera-paint rendition from the Golden Books classic "The Little Engine that Could" was the highlight of the Draw Des Plaines Chalk Fest in front of the Des Plaines Public Library Saturday.

Chalk artist Erik Greenwalt of Pittsburgh started on the colorful work the previous day using an illustration from the book as inspiration, and completed it during the festival.

"We put an event together to give people an opportunity to create some art here outside the library, have fun, and create their own masterpieces," Greenwalt said.

Shortly after the start of the event, children, perhaps inspired by Greenwalt's work, sat on the paving bricks and drew their own chalk art.