State of Illinois adopts new CDC guidelines for schools

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education announced Friday they will both adopt new, less stringent COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC for kindergarten through 12th grade and early education schools.

"Current conditions of the pandemic are very different from those of the last two years, with many available tools to protect the general public, including widespread availability of vaccines for everyone 6 months and older," IDPH Director Sameer Vohra said in a news release.

The new guidelines, available in detail at CDC.gov, call for quarantines only in "high-risk congregate settings," and ease social distancing. The CDC continues to recommend masking when community spread (or the potential for community spread) is high.