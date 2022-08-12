Plan for Long Grove gun store, shooting range withdrawn

Facing overwhelming community opposition, a national chain of gun ranges and stores has withdrawn plans to open in Long Grove, village officials confirmed Friday.

A Range USA operation was proposed for about 1.7 acres on Old Hicks Road north of Lake-Cook Road. The undeveloped land is part of the Menards property.

Formerly known as Shoot Point Blank, Cincinnati-based Range USA has stores in 10 states. In Illinois, shops can be found in Hanover Park, Naperville, Villa Park and three other locations.

A 14,933-square-foot building with 20 shooting lanes, a retail area and classrooms was proposed for Long Grove.

The property is zoned for certain retail uses, and gun sales and a shooting range are not among them. Real estate developer ComptonAddy had requested village officials change the zoning rules to allow firearms-related uses on such properties under certain circumstances, to allow them specifically on the Menards property and to grant a permit for such a business.

The village's plan commission discussed the proposal Tuesday, hearing from Range USA representatives and some members of the public. The group expected to continue the discussion Sept. 6.

But after the meeting, opponents inundated village officials with hundreds of emails. They came from Long Grove and throughout the Chicago area.

Long Grove officials were notified Thursday that the developer was withdrawing its requests for zoning changes and the permit, essentially scrapping the plan.

"Their request will no longer be heard by the (plan commission) or the village board," Mayor Bill Jacob said.