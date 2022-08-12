Homeless former Antioch resident held on child sexual abuse charges

A 47-year-old homeless former Antioch resident is facing criminal sexual abuse charges involving multiple children, authorities said.

Jose Mondragon, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, was tracked to a campsite in the Zion area Wednesday and taken into custody.

Police said Mondragon lived in Antioch until 2020 and that the alleged offenses occurred from 2008 to 2017. Detectives learned he was homeless and he was taken into custody at the campsite, police said.

Mondragon is charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony. Each charge is punishable by six to 30 years in prison if found guilty and fines of up to $25,000, police said.

He also is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

Antioch police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow says the department has zero tolerance for crimes committed against children.

A Lake County judge issued an arrest warrant with a $1 million bond, according to police.

Mondragon was being held in the Lake County jail Friday on $1 million bond. He needs to post 10% or $100,000 to be released. His next court appearance is Aug. 23.