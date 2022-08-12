Fire leaves commercial property near Hoffman Estates uninhabitable

No injuries were reported in a late-night fire near Hoffman Estates Thursday that caused significant damage to a commercial property.

Bartlett Fire Protection District officials said they were called to the building described as an "oversized garage" just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a fire inside the building.

Firefighters initially had trouble accessing the building because perimeter gates were locked. The building was also located in an unincorporated part of Cook County, so there were no fire hydrants nearby and water had to trucked into the scene to fight the blaze, requiring assistance from a number of neighboring agencies.

The fire was eventually declared under control about an hour later, with firefighters remaining on scene to perform salvage and ventilation operations for several additional hours.

No damage estimate was immediately available, but the fire rendered the building uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.