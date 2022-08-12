Bail denied for man facing new gun charges in Naperville

Bail was denied Friday for a man arrested, for the second time this year, on a gun charge in Naperville.

Eugene T. Williams, 34, of the 14000 block of Maryland Avenue in Dolton, appeared before DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh, who granted prosecutors' motion to deny bail.

Williams is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, armed violence, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. All are felonies.

He was out on bail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon when he was arrested on Thursday.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, a Naperville officer reported seeing Williams driving a vehicle with tinted windows and failing to signal when changing lanes. The officer pulled the car over. He allegedly saw Williams moving in the car and smelled cannabis.

Police say they found a backpack in the front seat containing a loaded Polymer80 9mm pistol, commonly called a ghost gun because it doesn't have a serial number. It also contained 34 Ecstasy pills, about 1 gram of heroin and approximately 140 grams of cannabis.

Williams was also issued tickets for improper window tinting and failing to signal when changing lanes.

According to DuPage court records, Williams was arrested on Jan. 13 on gun charges, and Walsh set his bail at $35,000. He was released after posting $3,500 bond the next day.