Aurora man accused of trying to run down police during high-speed chase

A 22-year-old Aurora man is charged with attempted murder after, authorities said, he tried to run down Kane County sheriff's deputies during a high-speed chase.

Pedro Vilchis, of the 300 block of West New York Street, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government-supported property and three counts of aggravated assault and aggravated feeling and eluding. He also was issued various traffic citations.

Vilchis was traveling southbound on Orchard Road, just north of Prairie Street, when a sheriff's deputy observed him driving a gray Honda Civic at more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. As the deputy attempted to catch up with the vehicle, he observed the driver turn off the headlights of the car and run a red light as he turned west onto Route 30 from Orchard Road, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

A pursuit ensued. The driver of the Honda turned around and was traveling east on Route 30 and was driving at a high rate of speed when he intentionally crossed the center and drove toward a sheriff's squad car that was traveling east on Route 30.

Dashcam video released Friday showed the deputy had to swerve to avoid being hit by the oncoming Honda. As the car continued to travel east on Route 30, the video shows it crossed the centerline again and drove toward another deputy who was attempting to lay out a device to disable the Honda. That deputy had to run behind his squad to void being hit by the Honda, according to the news release.

The pursuit lasted for several minutes. It ended after deputies forced the Honda off the road and pinned it up against a curb at Cedar and Wilder streets in Aurora.

No one was injured in the pursuit. Though there was a passenger in the Honda, the investigation showed he attempted to get the driver to stop, according to the news release.

Following an increase in offenders attempting to flee police, Hain said his office enhanced chase mandates and provided equipment so deputies can safely disable fleeing vehicles.

"We are grateful that no one was hurt in this incident," Hain said, "but it is a prime example of why people should just respect and support our highly trained law enforcement officials in Kane County and simply pull over."