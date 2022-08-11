 

Back to School: Traditional Senior March kicks off return to classes for Palatine High students

  • Palatine High School seniors begin their welcome back march from the football stadium to the school entrance on the first day of their final year Thursday.

      Palatine High School seniors begin their welcome back march from the football stadium to the school entrance on the first day of their final year Thursday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Teachers and administrators applaud Palatine High School seniors Thursday morning as they enter the school after their traditional welcome back march through the parking lot from the football stadium on the first day of their final year,

      Teachers and administrators applaud Palatine High School seniors Thursday morning as they enter the school after their traditional welcome back march through the parking lot from the football stadium on the first day of their final year, John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine High School's traditional Senior March ceremonially welcomed back fourth-year students on the first day of classes Thursday.

      Palatine High School's traditional Senior March ceremonially welcomed back fourth-year students on the first day of classes Thursday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 8/11/2022 12:13 PM

A Palatine High School tradition was honored Thursday morning with the Senior March welcoming fourth-year students on their final first day of high school.

Members of the Class of '23 gathered at the Palatine High football stadium before being led by the marching band's drum line across the parking lot and into the school's entrance.

 

There they were greeted by teachers and administrators who cheered them on as they embarked on the final leg of their high school education.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 