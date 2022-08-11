Back to School: Traditional Senior March kicks off return to classes for Palatine High students

A Palatine High School tradition was honored Thursday morning with the Senior March welcoming fourth-year students on their final first day of high school.

Members of the Class of '23 gathered at the Palatine High football stadium before being led by the marching band's drum line across the parking lot and into the school's entrance.

There they were greeted by teachers and administrators who cheered them on as they embarked on the final leg of their high school education.