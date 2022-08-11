Antioch woman injured in boat crash on Lake Marie

An inexperienced boater crashed into a pier Thursday morning on Lake Marie, injuring a 65-year-old passenger, authorities said. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

A 65-year-old Antioch woman suffered minor injuries Thursday morning in a boat crash on Lake Marie.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded about 10:40 a.m. and determined a 41-year-old woman from Cheyenne, Wyoming, rented a boat to take her three children, ages 15, 11, and 1, and the 65-year-old woman, who is a relative, out on the lake, according to Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

The renter had no boating experience. While she and here passengers were swimming, the boat, which was not properly anchored, began drifting toward land, Covelli said.

The occupants climbed back onboard, and the renter attempted to reverse course, pushing the throttle almost fully forward, Covelli said. The boat struck a pier and went airborne before coming to rest partially on the pier, Covelli said.

The 65-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but declined a trip to the hospital. None of the others were injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Covelli added that the boat had to be towed away and that the renter might be issued a citation.