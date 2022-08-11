Algonquin teen charged with DUI, reckless homicide in deadly Barrington Hills crash

An Algonquin teenager has been charged in a juvenile petition with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence more than two months after a two-car wreck in Barrington Hills left another person dead.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name wasn't released, also is charged in Cook County court with aggravated use of an electronic device, authorities said.

Elgin resident Ismoiljon Khakimov, 26, was killed in the May 21 crash. It occurred about 11 p.m. at Dundee and Bateman roads. Khakimov died on the scene, while the teen was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The teen is scheduled to next appear in court Aug. 19.

Barrington Hills police and the Major Crash Assistance Team investigated the wreck.