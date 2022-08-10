Sheriff: Long Grove man fired gun after teens pulled into wrong driveway

A 55-year-old Long Grove man fired two shots Tuesday night after a pair of teenagers accidentally pulled into his driveway, mistaking it for a friend's, Lake County authorities said.

Vladan Mihailovic, of the 1800 block of Pheasant Run, is scheduled to appear in bond court today on a Class 4 felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from the confrontation.

According to the Lake County sheriff's office, the teens -- a boy and girl -- pulled into Mihailovic's driveway at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, believing it to be that of a friend who lived next door.

Mihailovic approached the teens and demanded to know why they were in his driveway, authorities said. When the teens tried to explain, sheriff's police said, Mihailovic became loud, argumentative and told them to leave his property.

As they began driving away, Mihailovic pulled out a gun and fired two shots, according to the sheriff's office.

The teens initially fled from the area, but then drove to their friend's home, where they met with sheriff's deputies who responded to a report of shots fired, authorities said.