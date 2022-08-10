Lombard offers chance to learn about fire protection

The Lombard Fire Department's second annual Citizen's Fire Academy will start on Sept. 14.

The academy is led by Lombard firefighters and designed to provide participants a unique opportunity to learn about the work and training firefighters perform daily.

During its five-week run, classes will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lombard Fire Station No. 45, 50 E. St. Charles Road.

The free academy will consist of classroom instruction, interactive discussions, and hands-on practical exercises focusing on various aspects of being a firefighter, including wearing personal protective equipment, extinguishing a fire, vehicle extrication and more.

To be eligible, individuals must be at least 18 years old and live or work in the Lombard. Class size will be limited to 10 participants.

Applications are due by Aug. 19 and are available for printing on the village's website at villageoflombard.org/citizensacademy or may be picked up at Lombard Village Hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave.