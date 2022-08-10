Darren Bailey internet posts deride Islam, transgender community

A series of internet postings by GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey cast new light on his views of such issues as the validity of the Islamic faith, Chicago Public Schools' bathroom policies and how transgender people ought to be treated.

The posts, coming after a controversy in which Bailey suggested abortion has had a much bigger impact than the Holocaust, have him agreeing that Islam "is not a religion of peace," that CPS' decision to let children use the bathroom that conforms to their sexual identity is "sickness," and that a young person born as a biological woman who thinks she may actually be a man needs to accept "reality."

