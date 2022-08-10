Chalk art festival Saturday at Des Plaines library
Updated 8/10/2022 12:20 PM
The Des Plaines Public Library will host a chalk art festival on Saturday.
Dubbed the "Draw Des Plaines Chalk Fest," the event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library plaza, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.
Chalk artist Erik Greenawalt will create a three-dimensional work in chalk and tempera paint on the sidewalk in front of the library. People can make their own chalk art in designated spots on the sidewalk, too.
Additionally, a musical duo called ButterBean will perform at 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
The Des Plaines Arts Council is co-sponsoring the event.
Admission is free and open to the public. Registration isn't required.
