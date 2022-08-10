Bartlett police arrest man suspected in vehicle burglaries

A Genoa man has been charged with three counts of burglary and one count of resisting a peace officer in connection with his arrest by Bartlett police early Tuesday morning.

Pawel Piotrowski, 38, was arrested when Bartlett officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Bay Court at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday after a witness reported seeing a man enter several vehicles parked on driveways, police said.

Officers reportedly located Piotrowski exiting a parked vehicle and said he tried to run away and then resisted arrest before he was taken into custody, according to police.

Police said officers recovered several items removed from three unlocked vehicles on Bay Court.

Piotrowski was taken to the DuPage County jail in Wheaton to await a bail bond hearing.