 

'They are starting over now': Beagles bred for research meet new foster families in South Elgin

  • The 91 beagles rescued by Anderson Humane from a breeding facility in Virginia were picked up by their foster families Tuesday morning in South Elgin.

      The 91 beagles rescued by Anderson Humane from a breeding facility in Virginia were picked up by their foster families Tuesday morning in South Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Kate Halma, director of foundation relations at Anderson Humane, calms one of the 91 beagles brought in overnight from Virginia.

      Kate Halma, director of foundation relations at Anderson Humane, calms one of the 91 beagles brought in overnight from Virginia. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Ellen Nabeti of Glen Ellyn leans in to meet Goofy, the beagle she is fostering now and ultimately plans to adopt from Anderson Humane.

      Ellen Nabeti of Glen Ellyn leans in to meet Goofy, the beagle she is fostering now and ultimately plans to adopt from Anderson Humane. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • A very good boy waits for whatever comes next Tuesday morning at Anderson Humane in South Elgin.

      A very good boy waits for whatever comes next Tuesday morning at Anderson Humane in South Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Dog crates were spread out all over the Anderson Humane facility Tuesday in South Elgin before the dogs were given to their foster families.

      Dog crates were spread out all over the Anderson Humane facility Tuesday in South Elgin before the dogs were given to their foster families. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Beagles were shuttled form one room to the next to be checked out by the medical staff at Anderson Humane before they were given to their foster families. Volunteer Lisa Knecht-Sabres of St. Charles said she will be fostering one of the dogs.

      Beagles were shuttled form one room to the next to be checked out by the medical staff at Anderson Humane before they were given to their foster families. Volunteer Lisa Knecht-Sabres of St. Charles said she will be fostering one of the dogs. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • A pair of beagles keep an eye on the action as they wait Tuesday morning at Anderson Humane to go to their new homes.

      A pair of beagles keep an eye on the action as they wait Tuesday morning at Anderson Humane to go to their new homes. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • A couple of beagles vie for attention from volunteers, and a photographer, Tuesday morning at Anderson Humane after they were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia.

      A couple of beagles vie for attention from volunteers, and a photographer, Tuesday morning at Anderson Humane after they were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Andrew Callas of Chicago peers in at Tofu, a 10-month-old beagle he'll be fostering and then adopting from Anderson Humane. Tofu, who will soon be renamed Wrigley, was one of 91 beagles rescued by Anderson Humane from a breeding facility in Virginia.

      Andrew Callas of Chicago peers in at Tofu, a 10-month-old beagle he'll be fostering and then adopting from Anderson Humane. Tofu, who will soon be renamed Wrigley, was one of 91 beagles rescued by Anderson Humane from a breeding facility in Virginia. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • The 91 beagles rescued by Anderson Humane from a breeding facility in Virginia all had tattooed serial numbers inside their ears when they arrived.

      The 91 beagles rescued by Anderson Humane from a breeding facility in Virginia all had tattooed serial numbers inside their ears when they arrived. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 8/9/2022 5:34 PM

Ninety-one beagles that had been bred for medical research in Virginia got a new lease on life when they were introduced to new foster families Tuesday in South Elgin.

"They haven't been on this earth very long," Anderson Humane CEO Beth Foster told the foster families Tuesday morning. "But the whole time, it's been scary, and people have not always been very good to them.

 

"This is the beginning of their new life," she said.

Roughly 4,000 beagles were rescued in late July by the Humane Society of the United States from Envigo, a breeding facility in Virginia. A federal judge had recently approved the rescue after U.S. Department of Agriculture officials found dozens of federal regulation violations that resulted in dogs being ill, injured and underfed, and in some cases, their death.

Three cargo vans set out from Anderson Humane to bring 100 of them to South Elgin and move them immediately into foster care. They returned just after midnight Tuesday with 91 -- all the dogs they could fit -- and worked overnight to prepare them for pickup by 9 a.m.

The dogs, all males between 6 and 10 months old, had never been in a car before their trip to South Elgin and had never even stepped on grass until they arrived at the shelter.

Foster preached patience with the dogs to their new families.

"They come from a pretty non-routine, not very compassionate environment," she said. "We know they've been used for research, but we don't know what's been done to them. But we do know that they are starting over now. And you guys are the beginning of that."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Ellen Nabeti of Glen Ellyn said she and her partner had been talking about getting a second dog when they heard Anderson needed homes for the beagles. Her family is fostering with the intent to adopt.

"This just seemed like the perfect opportunity to help out," Nabeti said. "These dogs sounded like they need a loving home, and they're going to get plenty of love."

The dogs were given to the foster families in travel crates and loaded into their cars so they wouldn't get loose in the parking lot.

Goofy, the name one pup received less than a day ago, shook nervously in a crate as Nabeti peered in to reassure him.

"We'll get him home and make sure he knows that he's got love and a safe place," Nabeti said. "Hopefully, he gets past whatever happened to him before he came to us and finds some happiness. Because I know he's going to bring us a lot of happiness."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

With a population of over 500 animals -- roughly half of which are in foster homes and the remainder at adoption centers in South Elgin, Bloomingdale and North Aurora -- Anderson was able to take only so many dogs by placing them immediately in foster care. Dog crates were stacked in any available hallway in the shelter Tuesday morning as they prepped the dogs for their new homes.

Dean Daubert, Anderson Humane's chief operations officer, said they got about three times as many foster applications as they had beagles.

"There's been such a demand for the beagles, but there are plenty of other animals in the system that would love a home," he said.

Droves of volunteers shuttled the dogs back and forth between medical checks, outside potty trips and crates before the foster families arrived.

Lisa Knecht-Sabres of St. Charles started volunteering at the shelter about a year ago, just after her beagle Buddy died. In addition to volunteering with the beagles when they arrived overnight, she will be fostering one as well.

"When I heard a few weeks ago that there were 4,000 beagles to be released in Virginia, I honestly thought it was part of my calling in life," she said. "It's just too perfect."

The dogs will each be brought back to be neutered, with some scheduled as soon as tomorrow and the rest to be done in two weeks. Anderson will also do full medical checkups and have any needed dental work.

Andrew Callas of Chicago, who has a beagle at home, said he wasn't thinking about adding another dog to the mix in his family until he read about the plight of these guys.

"I've always been a huge advocate for beagles, and I've been so lucky with mine already. Bringing another home to a family that is loving and caring is my way of being able to give back," he said.

Like everyone else there, Callas knew only that he was getting a beagle. But he had no idea of the gender or age or needs the dog might have until he got there Tuesday morning.

"This exceeded my expectations," Callas said. "He's so cute, and I love his colors. I'm so excited. I can't even tell you."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 