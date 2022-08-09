Suburban park district dance troupes performing benefit show for Highland Park

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Park district dance companies from across the suburbs will hold a benefit dance in Buffalo Grove on Aug. 21, to raise funds for the Highland Park Community Foundation.

The event, Making Moves for Highland Park, will feature more than 150 dancers from communities including Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Des Plaines, Grayslake, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Lake Zurich, Mount Prospect, Mundelein and Schaumburg.

The performance takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Buffalo Grove Park District Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road.

"It is great to see the dance community from all of the area park districts come together to help support our neighbors," said Aly Stanczak, recreation manager for the Buffalo Grove Park District, and producer for the event.

The event also will include a raffle and silent auction.

Established in 1992, the Highland Park Community Foundation maintains a permanent endowment fund to support and expand the services of social service, cultural, and educational agencies in Highland Park and Highwood. Last month, the foundation created the July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund to accept donations for victims of the mass shooting at the city's Independence Day parade.

Tickets for all performances are now on sale at studio83.org. All seats are $10, plus a $1 convenience fee. For more information, contact Aly Stanczak at (847) 850-2105 or aly@bgparks.org.