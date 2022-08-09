 

Standoff ends peacefully in Aurora

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/9/2022 8:24 PM

A standoff with police after a domestic dispute ended peacefully in Aurora.

Officers responded about noon Tuesday to the 1400 block of Summerfield Lane and found one person barricaded inside a home.

 

The person exited a short time later and was taken into custody.

No charges have been filed, according to authorities. The case is still under investigation.

