Oak Brook police searching for missing resident
Updated 8/9/2022 7:03 PM
Oak Brook police have issued alert for a missing resident who they say has a condition that places him in danger
Senad Corbic, 69, was last seen at 2 p.m. Thursday in Oak Brook driving a gray 2017 Toyota Sienna with the license plate ZY26011.
Authorities describe Corbic as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt and dark jogging pants.
Anyone with information should call the Oak Brook Police Department at (630) 368-8701 or dial 911.
