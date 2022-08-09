Oak Brook police searching for missing resident

Oak Brook police have issued alert for a missing resident who they say has a condition that places him in danger

Senad Corbic, 69, was last seen at 2 p.m. Thursday in Oak Brook driving a gray 2017 Toyota Sienna with the license plate ZY26011.

Authorities describe Corbic as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt and dark jogging pants.

Anyone with information should call the Oak Brook Police Department at (630) 368-8701 or dial 911.