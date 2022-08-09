 

Oak Brook police searching for missing resident

  • Senad Corbic

    Senad Corbic

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/9/2022 7:03 PM

Oak Brook police have issued alert for a missing resident who they say has a condition that places him in danger

Senad Corbic, 69, was last seen at 2 p.m. Thursday in Oak Brook driving a gray 2017 Toyota Sienna with the license plate ZY26011.

 

Authorities describe Corbic as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt and dark jogging pants.

Anyone with information should call the Oak Brook Police Department at (630) 368-8701 or dial 911.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 