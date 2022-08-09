Kane County Judge John Noverini announces retirement

Kane County Judge John Noverini is retiring this month, after 14 years on the bench.

Noverini served as the presiding judge of the family law division; the criminal division's domestic violence/DUI/traffic courts; and the probate guardianship, traffic and mental health courts division. Most recently he has been a trial judge.

He obtained his law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology's Chicago Kent College of Law in 1987 and practiced civil law in Elgin, focusing on business, banking and real estate law. He ran unsuccessfully in June for the Republican nomination for District 2 seat on the Illinois Supreme Court.