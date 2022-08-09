Hainesville man fatally shot in Waukegan identified

Lake County officials on Tuesday released the name of the 18-year-old Hainesville man fatally shot Saturday at a Waukegan apartment complex.

Michael Reed Jr. died Sunday from a gunshot wound to the back, according to Steve Newton, spokesman for the Lake County Coroner's Office. Newton said the office performed an autopsy Monday.

Waukegan police are investigating the shooting, which officials said occurred at about 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of South Genesee Street. Officers called to the scene found evidence of gunfire, and later learned Reed had been dropped off at a nearby hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Waukegan police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the department's tip line at (847) 360-9001.