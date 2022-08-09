Glen Ellyn Historical Society welcomes fall season with mum sale

Gardeners can extend the growing season by preordering mums available for sale through the nonprofit Glen Ellyn Historical Society. Courtesy of the Glen Ellyn Historical Society

The Glen Ellyn Historical Society is ushering in the fall season with a sale of hardy garden mums.

The mum sale serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and a traditional harbinger of autumn. The historical society will be offering five jewel-toned colors this year: yellow/gold, orange/bronze, red/burgundy, purple and white.

Presales are available through the end of the month, allowing gardeners to start planning their fall displays.

Mums are sold in two-gallon pots for $20 each or three for $55.

Customers can pre-order mums online, over the phone by calling (630) 469-1867 or at the History Center's gift shop. Credit cards and PayPal are accepted online and for phone orders. The gift shop will take cash, checks and credit cards.

Mums can be picked up at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., on Sept. 7-10. Or, the historical society will deliver them to a local home or business for no additional charge. Deliveries will be made Sept. 6 and 7. Additional mums will be for sale Sept. 7-10, or until they sell out.