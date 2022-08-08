Two motorcyclists injured in Elk Grove Village crash

Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash involving another vehicle Sunday in Elk Grove Village, authorities said Monday.

The two motorcycles -- one driven by a 20-year-old man from Schaumburg and the other driven by a 22-year-old man from Elk Grove Village -- collided with a Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by a 30-year-old woman from Chicago about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Tonne Road and Touhy Avenue, police said.

One of the motorcyclists suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, which has a Level 1 trauma center. The other motorcyclist was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove.

Authorities didn't say how the crash may have occurred but said it is still under investigation by the police department's traffic section.