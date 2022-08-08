Man charged with sexually assaulting, killing teen girl in Aurora

An Aurora man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl, then stabbing her to death last week.

Bail was set Saturday at $5 million for Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, of the 900 block of Lebanon Street.

He is accused of killing 17-year-old Lizbeth Muro, of the same address, on Thursday morning.

Authorities allege he assaulted her, then stabbed her twice in the chest, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Gonzalez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of armed violence, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

To be freed pretrial, he would need to post $500,000.

His next court date is Friday morning before Kane County Judge John Barsanti.

According to her obituary, Lizbeth is survived by her parents; three sisters; three grandparents; and a niece. She would have been a senior this fall at West Aurora High School.