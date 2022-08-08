Man accused of breaking into Naperville home where ex-girlfriend was visiting

Bail has been denied for a man accused of breaking into a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting another man.

Adam Z. Stone, 24, of the 600 block of East Groveland Park in Chicago, appeared in bond court in DuPage County Sunday morning. He is charged with home invasion -- causing injury, and criminal damage to property.

Authorities say that around 4:12 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1600 block of Smokey Court. They found several men holding down Stone outside.

Stone is accused of breaking a window to enter the basement while the ex-girlfriend and a resident of the home were inside. She ran and hid. The man and his brother removed Stone from the house. Stone then threw landscaping bricks through the front window of the house and windows on two cars parked in the driveway. Several men then detained Stone.

The ex-girlfriend had received an emergency order of protection against Stone in April. But the case for a permanent order was dismissed in May when she did not attend a court hearing, according to DuPage County court records.

Stone is on probation after pleading guilty in April to aggravated domestic battery in a Cook County case. In that case, he was charged with home invasion, according to the petition to deny him bail. He allegedly broke into the apartment of another ex-girlfriend and pushed her face into a wall, breaking her nose.