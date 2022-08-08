Local artist's work on display at Des Plaines library
Updated 8/8/2022 10:58 AM
The Des Plaines Public Library is hosting an exhibition of paintings on silk by Rhonda Popko, president of the Des Plaines Art Guild.
The colorful pieces can be found on the third floor of the library, 1501 Ellinwood St.
The exhibition runs through September. Admission is free.
The library is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
