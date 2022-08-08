 

DuPage County to host Veterans Resource Fair

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/8/2022 1:24 PM

More than 50 service agencies and community organizations will join forces for a Veterans Resource Fair in Wheaton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County and the county recorder's office are hosting the event in the first-floor auditorium of the Jack T. Knuepfer Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road.

 

The commission provides emergency financial assistance to veterans and their families. The organization also helps veterans file claims for Department of Veterans Affairs benefits.

Attendees of the resource fair are invited to enjoy refreshments and win door prizes.

For more information, contact Steve Fixler, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission, at (630) 407-5655 or steven.fixler@dupageco.org or visit dupagecounty.gov/vac. Fixler is an Army veteran.

