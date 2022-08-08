Des Plaines police searching for missing woman
Updated 8/8/2022 9:46 PM
Police are searching for a 79-year-old Des Plaines woman who has a condition that officials say places her in danger.
Karen K. Mocbeichel was last seen at 12:05 p.m. driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with the license plate number P427094, police said Monday night.
Mocbeichel wears glasses, has white hair, stands 5 foot 3 and weighs 167 pounds.
Anyone with information about Mocbeichel should call police at (847) 391-5400 or dial 911.
