2 vacancies on District 207 school board -- but not for long

The unrelated resignations of two members have left a pair of vacancies on the Maine Township High School District 207 board.

But the seats won't be open for long, officials say.

Ashley Kilburg, of Park Ridge, resigned last week because her family is moving out of the district.

Kilburg joins Paula Besler in departing the board. Besler, also of Park Ridge, announced her resignation in July, for the same reason.

Kilburg was the board's newest member, having been elected to a four-year term only last year.

"It has been a pleasure and place of growth for me to serve the community of District 207," she said in a news release from the district. "I will miss working with the entire board and serving the students and families, but I know there are many capable and caring volunteers willing to step up and take my spot."

Board President Carla Owen praised Kilburg for being a "thoughtful and conscientious" board member.

"She took her responsibility to the district and the community seriously," Owen said in the news release.

Besler had been on the board since 2014. Initially an appointee, she was elected to four-year terms in 2015 and again in 2019.

She served as the board's president from 2019 until this past May, when she was succeeded by Owen.

The remaining board members plan to interview candidates for the open positions on Wednesday night and to appoint new trustees during a special meeting Aug. 15.

The terms will end in spring 2023, after April's consolidated local election.

People interested in serving on the board can send letters of interest and one-page resumes by 4 p.m. Tuesday to vedwards@maine207.org. Applications also can be delivered in person to the district office at 1177 S. Dee Road, Park Ridge.

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 18, District 207 residents for at least the past year; registered voters and not already serving as a school district trustee or treasurer.